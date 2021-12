Michigan’s three commercial casinos in Detroit saw monthly aggregate revenue in November more than double to $108.2m.

Revenue from table games and slots increased by 116 per cent year-on-year to $103.9m, with all three casinos operating at reduced capacity due to Covid for the first weeks of the comparable period last year, and closed between 18 and 30 November 2020.

MGM Grand Detroit maintained its market leadership position with table games and slot revenue increasing 136 per [...]