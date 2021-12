Michigan’s regulated online sports betting and iGaming market reached new heights in November 2021 as total gross receipts reached $161.7m.

Total gross receipts from the state’s 14 licensed operators rose by 21 per cent compared to the previous record month, with gross monthly sports betting receipts climbing to a record $54.1m and iGaming contributing $107.6m in gross receipts.

Michigan iGaming and Online Sports Betting Gross Receipts: November 2021 (US$)

iGaming receipts surpassed $100m for the third consecutive month [...]