Connecticut’s newly launched sports betting and iGaming market generated a combined $823.0m in wagers in November, the first full month of operations since the market opened.

Having generating wagers of $312.9m in the final weeks of October following the opening of the market in mid-October, total wagers increased by 263 per cent month-on-month to $823.0m, comprising iGaming wagers of $691.3m, online sports wagers of $127.5m and retail sports wagers of $4.2m.

