Pennsylvania’s regulated betting and gaming market hit a new record monthly high in November as total revenue increased by 52 per cent compared to last year to $432.5m.

Total gaming and sports betting revenue increased by 1.5 per cent versus the previous record high in October 2021, with the sports betting segment recording the biggest growth as revenue rose 70 per cent to a new record monthly high.

Pennsylvania Gambling Revenue Comparison: November 2021 (US$)

Revenue from land-based [...]