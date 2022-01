Delaware’s regulated sports betting market saw total wagers increase by 34 per cent to $121.3m in 2021.

The strong year-on-year growth came despite a 20 per cent drop in December wagers to $12.6m, which comprised $7.5m in sports wagers from the state’s three licensed casinos and $5.1m in wagers from Sports Lottery retailers.

Delaware Sports Betting Wagers: Full Year 2021 (US$)

Wagering at the three licensed sportsbooks in December fell by 15 per cent compared to the prior [...]