Michigan’s three commercial casinos in Detroit recorded strong growth in 2021 as aggregate revenue soared 103 per cent year-on-year to $1.29bn, including $27.3m from retail sports betting.

Revenue from slots and table games increased by 104 per cent to $1.27bn during the year, with all three casinos posting strong year-on-year growth due to closures in the comparable period last year from 18 November through 23 December as a result of Covid.

Michigan Commercial Casinos Adjusted Revenue: December [...]