Michigan’s licensed online sports betting and iGaming operators collected a combined $1.41bn in total gross receipts during their first year of operation in 2021.

The state’s 14 licensed commercial and tribal operators generated $1.11bn in iGaming gross receipts during the year, alongside $292.2m from online sports betting on total iGaming and sportsbook handle of $3.7bn.

Results were boosted by another strong performance by operators in December, with combined gross receipts from iGaming and online sports betting reaching [...]