Connecticut’s licensed sports betting and iGaming operators collected a record high $964.9m in wagers in December, with more than two-thirds of the total generated by iGaming.

Total wagers climbed by 45 per cent compared to the previous month, with iGaming wagers climbing 18 per cent to $814.9m and online sports wagers increasing 13 per cent month-on-month to $143.6m.

Connecticut Sports Betting & iGaming Wagers: Year-to-Date 2021 (US$)

Within iGaming, Foxwoods Resorts owner Mashantucket Pequot Tribe and partner DraftKings [...]