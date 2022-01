London-listed bingo and casino operator Rank Group has reported an 88 per cent increase in net gaming revenue (NGR) to £333.7m for the first half of its 2021/22 financial year, buoyed a return to growth from its UK-facing digital business.

Rank said that year-on-year comparisons for the six-month period ended 31 December were distorted by significant periods of closure, curfews and regionals restrictions in the UK last year due to Covid.

At a group level, like-for-like NGR [...]