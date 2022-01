Wyoming’s regulated online sports betting market enjoyed its strongest month to date in December as total wagers reached $12.3m.

The state’s two licensed online sportsbook operators, DraftKings and BetMGM, saw December wagers increase by 12 per cent compared to the previous month, generating gross gaming revenue of $813,504, a fall of 40 per cent month-on-month.

Wyoming Sports Betting Market: 2021 Results (US$)

Net sports wagering proceeds from DraftKings and BetMGM amounted to $217,917 during the month, a decline [...]