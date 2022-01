Arizona’s newly regulated sports betting and fantasy sports markets have generated over $1.2bn in wagers in less than three months of operations.

In a strong start to the newly opened regulated markets, licensed operators collected $466.7m in sports wagers in November 2021, alongside $4.0m in fantasy sports entry fees.

DraftKings maintained its early market leadership position within sports betting with wagers of $148.7m in November, all of which was derived online. This was ahead of FanDuel’s $118.0m, [...]