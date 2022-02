Virginia’s licensed sports betting operators collected more than $3.2bn in wagers during 2021, following another strong performance in December.

The state’s 11 online operators generated wagers of $426.6m in December, the second highest month of wagering since the opening of the market last January, and just below October’s record $427.3m.

Virginia bettors won a total of $395.1m in December for a combined 7.39 per cent operators win percentage (hold), down significantly from the previous month’s 12.01 per [...]