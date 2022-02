West Virginia’s regulated sports betting and iGaming market saw total wagers increase by 68 per cent to $251.0m in January 2022.

Total wagers in the four-week period ended 29 January were buoyed by a 94 per cent year-on-year rise in iGaming wagers to $192.1m, complemented by a 16 per cent increase in sports betting wagers to $58.9m.

Sports Betting & iGaming Wagers: Four-Week Period ended 29 January 2022

iGaming

The Greenbrier and its partners FanDuel and BetMGM maintained their [...]