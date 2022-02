Stockholm-listed casino supplier Evolution has reported a 90 per cent increase in revenue to €1.07bn for 2021, helping profit for the year more than double to €605.4m.

The supplier enjoyed a strong finish to the year as revenue grew by 69 per cent to €300.2m in the fourth quarter, with live casino revenue climbing 49 per cent to €237.4m and RNG revenue 9 per cent higher at €62.9m.

“The fourth quarter 2021, with continued top-of-the-line results, reflects [...]