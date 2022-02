Swedish gaming operator Svenska Spel has reported a 6 per cent increase in net gaming revenue to SEK8.14bn (€782.5m) in 2021, with nearly half of the total generated Online.

The operator benefited from a solid performance in the final quarter of 2021 as net gaming revenue (NGR) climbed 5 per cent to SEK2.23bn.

Svenska Spel’s core Lottery division saw NGR increase by 2 per cent to SEK1.35bn during Q4, with NGR from the land-based Casino Cosmopol & [...]