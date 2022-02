New Jersey’s regulated betting and gaming market got off to a strong start in January 2022 as total gaming revenue increased by 10 per cent year-on-year to $381.7m.

The biggest growth in January came from the iGaming sector as internet gaming win rose 33 per cent versus a year ago to $137.8m, comprising a 34 per cent increase in online casino revenue to $135.3m, which offset a 7 per cent drop in online poker revenue to [...]