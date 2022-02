Stockholm-listed gaming supplier Aspire Global has reported a 24 per cent increase in fourth quarter revenue to €41.12m, with full year revenue 33 per cent higher at €158.32m.

The reported pro-forma results treat the B2C business as discontinued operations following the sale of the division on 1 December 2021, with those brands now classed as B2B customers. Excluding this change, fourth quarter revenue would have amounted to €50.9m, up from €44.4m a year ago, with full [...]