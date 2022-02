Michigan’s licensed online sports betting and iGaming operators collected a combined $155.9m in total gross receipts in January 2022.

Total gross receipts soared by 265 per cent compared to the same period a year ago, with the market having gone live on 22 January 2021.

The state’s 14 licensed commercial and tribal operators generated $121.2 in iGaming gross receipts in January, an increase of 312 per cent compared to a year ago, while online sports betting gross [...]