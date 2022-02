Louisiana’s newly regulated retail sports betting market hit a new monthly high in January 2022 as total wagers reached $49.3m.

In the third full month of operations since retail sportsbooks opened on October 31, January wagers increased by 25 per cent month-on-month.

This generated combined net proceeds of $5.3m across the 11 operators, an increase of 20 per cent compared to the previous month, but below November’s $5.7m total.

Parlay bets were again the most popular form of [...]