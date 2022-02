Britain’s regulated online gambling market contracted by nearly a third in December 2021, according to new data released by the Gambling Commission.

The latest operator data on gambling behaviour amid the easing of lockdown measures across Great Britain shows that online gross gaming yield (GGY) fell by 31 per cent year-on-year in December to £420.5m, and was down 10 per cent month-on-month.

This took online gambling GGY for the third quarter of the 2021/22 financial year to [...]