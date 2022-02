New York-listed betting and gaming operator DraftKings has posted a net loss of $1.5bn for 2021, despite seeing full year revenue more than double to $1.3bn.

DraftKings benefited from a strong finish to the year as Q4 revenue increased by 47 per cent versus a year ago to $473m, with revenue 8 per cent higher than the company’s previous guidance issued last November, despite lower-than-expected hold in October primarily due to NFL game outcomes.

The year-on-year revenue [...]