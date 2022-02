New York-listed betting and gaming operator Super Group has reported a 36 per cent increase in net gaming revenue (NGR) to $1.52bn in 2021.

In its preliminary results for the full year, Super Group said that NGR exceeded its most recent forecasts, reflecting growth in existing and new markets, helping to generate more than $350m in EBITDA for 2021.

“We anticipate 2021 EBITDA to exceed our most recent estimate of $350m,” said Super Group CEO Neal Menashe. [...]