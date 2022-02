Rhode Island’s regulated sports betting market got off to a strong start in 2022 as total handle increased to $58.6m in January.

January handle increased by 47 per cent compared to the same month last year and came in just 3 per cent below the state’s record monthly high of $60.2m set in October.

Rhode Island Sports Betting: January 2022 (US$)

Market leader Twin River saw sports wagers grow by 43.5 per cent year-on-year to $18.8m, while sports [...]