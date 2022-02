Nevada’s regulated gambling market saw total gaming win increase 42 per cent to $1.08bn in January 2022, despite licensed casinos posting a decline in sports betting during the month.

After a record performance last year, the state’s regulated gambling market enjoyed a strong start to 2022 as casinos generated more than $1bn in gaming win for the eleventh consecutive month.

Slot Machines continued to account for the majority of the total, with January gaming win climbing 39 [...]