Colorado’s regulated sports betting market hit a new monthly high in January 2022 as total sports handle reached $573.7m.

In a strong start to 2022, total handle grew by 75.5 per cent year-on-year and was up 24 per cent compared to the previous month.

Basketball took over as the most popular betting sport in January with $163.5m in wagers, ahead of American Pro Football at $144.1m and NCAA Basketball at $63.1m. The next most popular sport was [...]