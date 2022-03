Virginia’s licensed sports betting operators set a new monthly record of $485.5m in wagers in January 2022.

Wagering at the state’s 11 online sportsbooks increased by 14 per cent compared to the previous month, and surpassed the market’s previous record high of $427.3m set in October.

Virginia bettors won a total of $446.5m in January, giving operators a combined win percentage (hold) of 8.04 per cent.

After allowing for bonuses and free-play incentives of $16.9m, as well as [...]