China’s two national lotteries have seen total sales decline to RMB30.82bn (€4.43bn) in January 2022.

January marked the sixth consecutive month of year-on-year decline for the two lotteries, as combined sales fell by 14 per cent compared to January 2021.

The biggest decline was at China’s Sports Lottery, where sales were 18 per cent lower than a year ago at RMB16.84bn, while Welfare Lottery sales fell by 8 per cent to RMB14.98bn.

Only five Chinese provinces grew lottery [...]