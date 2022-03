Denmark’s state-owned gaming operator Danske Spil has reported a 2 per cent increase in gross gaming revenue to DKK4.83bn (€649.2m) in 2021, driven by strong growth online.

Danske Spil said that it made solid progress during the year, despite the impact of Covid-19 restrictions on its land-based operations and the introduction of new Safe Play responsible gambling measures at the end of 2020.

Gross gaming revenue (GGR) from the company’s core Danske Lotteri Spil division increased by [...]