West Virginia’s regulated sports betting and iGaming market continued its strong start to year as total wagers increased by 75 per cent to $271.5m in February 2022.

Building on January's strong performance, the state’s licensed operators saw iGaming wagers increase 89 per cent year-on-year to $222.2m, while sports betting wagers were up 29 per cent at $49.3m.

Sports Betting & iGaming Wagers: Four-Week Period Ending 26 February 2022

iGaming

The Greenbrier and partners FanDuel and BetMGM continued to lead [...]