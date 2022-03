Arizona’s licensed sportsbook operators collected a record $499.2m in sports wagers in December 2021.

Continuing a strong start in the newly regulated market, the state’s 11 operational sportsbooks collected $494.5m in online sports wagers in December, alongside $4.7m in retail wagers.

Arizona Sports Betting Wagers: December 2021 (US$)

DraftKings maintained its early market leadership position within sports betting with wagers of $146.0 in December, ahead of FanDuel’s $131.1m, which comprised retail wagers of $2.6m and online wagers of [...]