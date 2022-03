Wyoming’s two operational online sportsbooks generated monthly wagers of $13.98m in January 2022, with the market set to expand further following the launch of the FanDuel sportsbook this week.

The two operational sportsbooks, DraftKings and BetMGM, saw total wagers in January increase by 13.8 per cent versus the previous month to $13.98m, according to the latest figures from the Wyoming Gaming Commission.

The growth in wagering contributed to a 35 per cent increase in gross gaming revenue [...]