Michigan’s three commercial casinos in Detroit have reported a 10 per cent increase in aggregate revenue to $94.7m in February 2022, despite recording a loss from retail sports betting.

February revenue from land-based slots and table games increased by 11 per cent year-on-year to $95.6m, offsetting a loss of $872,552 from retail sports betting during the month.

Michigan Commercial Casinos Adjusted Revenue: February 2022 (US$)

MGM Grand Detroit continued to lead the way in Michigan with February revenue [...]