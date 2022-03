New York-listed sports data and technology provider Genius Sports has reported a 75.5 per cent increase in group revenue to $262.7m for 2021, although significantly higher costs pushed the company to a loss of $592.8m for the year.

The strong revenue growth was driven by a record performance in the final quarter of the year as Q4 revenue increased by 79 per cent to $84.0m.

The bulk of the company’s revenue was derived from its Betting Technology, [...]