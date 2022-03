New York’s newly regulated online sports betting market generated total handle of $1.53bn in its second month of operation in February 2022.

After seeing $1.67bn wagered in the first three weeks following the launch of the regulated market on 7 January, the state’s seven operational mobile sportsbooks generated total wagers of $1.53bn in February, according to data released by the New York State Gaming Commission.

New York State Online Sports Betting Handle: Year-to-Date 2022 (US$)

FanDuel took over [...]