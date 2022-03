Indiana’s licensed sportsbook operators continued their strong start to the year as total wagers increased by 49 per cent year-on-year to $409.1m.

After a record performance in January, the state’s 11 operational sportsbooks enjoyed another strong month as online sports wagers rose 58 per cent to $380.5m, offsetting a 13 per cent fall in retail sports wagers to $28.6m.

Basketball was again the most popular sport during the month with wagers of $201.9m, followed by Other sports [...]