Tennessee’s licensed online sportsbook operators generated total handle of $313.3m in February 2022, an increase of 78 per cent versus the same month a year ago.

The market benefited from nine operational sportsbooks during the period compared to six in February 2021, with a further four licensees yet to launch.

Operators generated adjusted gross revenue of $15.1m after paying out $292.4m in player winnings for a combined win margin of 7.1 per cent, with the state receiving [...]