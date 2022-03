Michigan’s commercial and tribal casino operators collected a combined $145.3m in total gross receipts from online sports betting and iGaming operations in February 2022.

Total gross receipts increased by 63 per cent compared to the same month a year ago, but fell by 7 per cent versus January.

February’s iGaming gross receipts rose 54 per cent to a record $122.8m, exceeding the previous record set in December 2021, while gross receipts from online sports betting soared 137 [...]