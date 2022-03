London-listed gaming technology supplier Playtech has reported a 12 per cent increase in revenue to €1.21bn in 2021, buoyed by strong B2B growth in the Americas and continued growth from its Snaitech B2C business in Italy.

Playtech described the year's performance as “very strong” in light of the challenges that came with the pandemic, with lockdowns in Italy lasting three months longer than initially expected in 2021.

Revenue from B2B grew 12 per cent to €554.3m, driven [...]