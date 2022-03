New Hampshire’s regulated online and retail sports betting market saw total amounts wagered increase by 39 per cent year-on-year in February 2022.

Total wagers at the New Hampshire Lottery and its exclusive sports betting partner DraftKings reached $70.9m in February, but were 29 per cent below the record wagering high set in January.

Online sports wagers were up 37 per cent versus a year ago at $59.1m, while retail sports wagers rose 47.5 per cent to $11.8m.

Despite [...]