Denmark’s regulated betting and gaming market generated total gross gaming revenue of DKK1.05bn (€141.0m) for the first two months of 2022.

Total combined GGR for January and February rose by 16 per cent compared to the same period last year, as the land-based gaming sector continued to recover from Covid-related closures and restrictions.

January and February 2022 Gross Gaming Revenue (DKK)

Sports betting GGR fell by 4 per cent year-on-year to DKK412m, while online casino GGR declined marginally [...]