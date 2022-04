New York-listed sports data and technology provider Sportradar Group has reported better-than-expected results for 2021 as revenue rose 39 per cent to €561.2m, driven by strong growth across all business segments.

The company enjoyed a strong finish to the year as Q4 revenue climbed 41 per cent year-on-year to €152.4m, with a continued strong performance in the United States, where revenue rose 92 per cent to €23.2m.

This was driven by increased sales of US Betting services [...]