Spain’s regulated online betting and gaming market declined by 4 per cent in 2021 as total gross gaming revenue (GGR) fell to €815.3m.

The full year decline followed a 24 per cent drop in GGR during the final quarter of the year to €175.9m, as sports betting GGR fell by 58 per cent year-on-year to €43.7m.

Poker GGR also fell, down 18 per cent at €20.5m, with a 13 per cent increase in cash poker offset by [...]