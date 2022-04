Wyoming’s two operational online sportsbooks collected total wagers of $10.3m in February 2022.

Combined handle from DraftKings and BetMGM fell by 26 per cent compared to the previous month’s record $14.0m in handle, despite benefiting from $1.2m in wagers on the Super Bowl.

The two operators collected gross gaming revenue of $722,631 in February, down from $1.1m in the previous month, generating net sports wagering proceeds of $188,236.

As a result, DraftKings and BetMGM paid $18,824 in tax [...]