London-listed betting and gaming operator Entain has reported a 31 per cent increase in group net gaming revenue (NGR) for the first quarter of 2022, despite posting an 8 per cent fall in Online NGR.

Entain said that results were in line with expectations, with the strong start to the year boosted by a return to growth in Retail operations in the UK, Italy, Belgium and Ireland.

This helped Retail NGR soar by more than 1,000 per [...]