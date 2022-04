Michigan’s three commercial casinos in Detroit have reported an 8 per cent increase in monthly aggregate revenue to $122.9m for March 2022.

March revenue from land-based slots and table games rose by 9 per cent year-on-year to $120.9m - the market’s best monthly performance since January 2020 - with retail sports betting contributing a further $1.9m in revenue.

MGM Grand Detroit continued to lead the way with March table games and slots revenue increasing by 29 [...]