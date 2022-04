Maryland’s five licensed retail sports betting operators collected total wagers of $31.0m in March 2022, with the FanDuel-powered Live! Casino & Hotel continuing to lead the way.

Total wagers climbed by 22 per cent compared to the previous month, but were 5 per cent below the market’s record performance in January - the first full month of retail operations.

Maryland Retail Sports Betting Handle: March 2022 (US$)

The FanDuel-powered Live! Casino & Hotel continued to lead the market [...]