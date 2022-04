Connecticut’s regulated sports betting and iGaming market grew to $960.7m in March 2022, with the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe continuing to dominate the market.

Total sports and iGaming wagers rose by 12 per cent compared to the previous month and were just below the record set in December, comprising an all-time high $820.9m from iGaming, $131.9m from online sports betting, and $7.9m from retail sports betting.

Connecticut Sports Betting and iGaming Wagers: March 2022 (US$)

Foxwoods Resorts owner [...]