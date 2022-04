Louisiana’s newly regulated retail and online sports betting market generated total wagers of $232.7m in March 2022.

Total wagers fell by 2 per cent compared to the previous month, with the state’s fifteen licensed retail sportsbooks generating $27.0m of the total.

With a win margin of 6.4 per cent, the land-based sportsbooks generated net proceeds of $1.7m in March, delivering $227,621 in taxes to the state.

Louisiana’s seven licensed online sportsbook operators generated wagers of $205.7m in their [...]