Mississippi’s regulated sports betting market declined for the third consecutive month as total wagers fell by 5 per cent year-on-year to $47.9m in March.

After seeing handle fall by 2 per cent in January, and a further 14 per cent in February, total sports wagers at the state’s 26 licensed casinos fell again in March, with Basketball wagers down 4 per cent at $32.0m.

Sports Parlay Cards wagers rose 17 per cent to $9.1m, offsetting a 28 [...]