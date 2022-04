Swedish betting and gaming operator AB Trav och Galopp (ATG) has matched last year’s record performance after posting net gaming revenue (NGR) of SEK1.27bn for the first quarter of 2022.

First quarter NGR remained at the same level as last year, with Online NGR climbing 3.5 per cent to SEK1.06bn, offsetting a 15 per cent drop in Retail NGR to SEK208m.

ATG’s core horse race betting saw NGR fall by 7 per cent to SEK970m in Q1, [...]